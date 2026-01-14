Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Purchased by Cooper Capital Advisors LLC

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for about 6.4% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 71.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 894.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 95,884 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Announces Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.