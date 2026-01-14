Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,908,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,700,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and analysts remain bullish, providing a sizeable price target that supports upside conviction for MSFT. Read More.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and analysts remain bullish, providing a sizeable price target that supports upside conviction for MSFT. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Azure adoption and partner wins continue: SymphonyAI announced multiple products powered by Microsoft Foundry/Azure, and Microsoft is pushing Copilot Checkout and Copilot training programs—these reinforce Azure consumption and commercial AI monetization pathways. Read More.

Azure adoption and partner wins continue: SymphonyAI announced multiple products powered by Microsoft Foundry/Azure, and Microsoft is pushing Copilot Checkout and Copilot training programs—these reinforce Azure consumption and commercial AI monetization pathways. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s public pledge drew political attention and praise (including from President Trump), which lowers regulatory blowback risk — a PR/regulatory win whose financial impact depends on how Microsoft implements the commitments. Read More.

The company’s public pledge drew political attention and praise (including from President Trump), which lowers regulatory blowback risk — a PR/regulatory win whose financial impact depends on how Microsoft implements the commitments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to the commitment to pay higher power and infrastructure costs for AI data centers—this raises near?term cost and margin uncertainty and is cited as a direct reason for today’s sell pressure. Read More.

Investors are reacting to the commitment to pay higher power and infrastructure costs for AI data centers—this raises near?term cost and margin uncertainty and is cited as a direct reason for today’s sell pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: a rotation from growth into value and renewed Fed/rate uncertainty increases duration risk for large-cap tech, amplifying downside when expectations for long?dated AI payoff are uncertain. Read More.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $470.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.47. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

