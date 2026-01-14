Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 564 and last traded at GBX 566. Approximately 104,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 169,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £945.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.76.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

About Oakley Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.