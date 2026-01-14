IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IG Group Trading Up 12.5%

About IG Group

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

IG Group is a UK-based online trading and financial services firm that offers a broad range of multi-asset solutions to both retail and institutional clients. The company’s core services include spread betting, contracts for difference (CFDs), forex, options, and share trading, all accessible through proprietary web and mobile platforms. IG Group is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and holds licenses in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with local market standards and client protections.

Founded in 1974 by entrepreneur Stuart Wheeler, IG Group pioneered the concept of financial spread betting in the UK.

