Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grove Collaborative and Health and Happiness (H&H) International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 1 1 1 0 2.00 Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -12.59% N/A -30.45% Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Health and Happiness (H&H) International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.25 -$27.42 million ($0.62) -2.02 Health and Happiness (H&H) International $1.82 billion 0.57 N/A N/A N/A

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and processing of meat, fruit, vegetable powder, candy, special nutritional food, and nutritional products; marketing and distribution of organic baby food; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. Further, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults, pet food, and nutritional supplements for pets; online sale and provision of software and information technology; and packaging services, as well as research, development, procurement and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults. It provides its products under the Healthy Times, Biostime Changsha, Farmland, Swisse, Aurelia, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold, Dodie, and Good Gout brand names. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

