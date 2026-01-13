Reviewing Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Unitronix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.50 billion 6.52 $99.19 million $1.49 38.62 Unitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Unitronix.

This table compares Pegasystems and Unitronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42% Unitronix N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Unitronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitronix has a beta of 6.02, meaning that its stock price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pegasystems and Unitronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 9 0 2.82 Unitronix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $70.05, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Unitronix.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Unitronix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Unitronix

(Get Free Report)

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration. The company also explores for gold and base metal properties. Unitronix Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Marlton, New Jersey. Unitronix Corporation is a subsidiary of Istamar Holdings.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.