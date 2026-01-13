Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Stock Price Up 133.3% – Still a Buy?

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 133.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 164,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 111,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Up 166.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.