BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.0940. 66,853,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 68,949,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,334.96. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 163.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

