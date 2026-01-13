Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 526,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,295,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

