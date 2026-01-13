Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $323.83 and last traded at $327.8060. 20,343,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 8,871,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.20.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.52.

Visa Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.22 and a 200-day moving average of $344.11. The company has a market cap of $597.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

