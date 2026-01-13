Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $213.39 and last traded at $214.38. 12,722,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 14,503,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.40.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock worth $7,667,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 65.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.