Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.3630, with a volume of 5344326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 353,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $7,800,077.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,132,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,620,809.15. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $17,933,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,353,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,266,316.91. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,983,775 shares of company stock valued at $276,477,147. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

