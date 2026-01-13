Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.07 and last traded at $65.6150. Approximately 653,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,026,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $75.00 price objective on Astronics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 389.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company’s aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

