Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 132,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 170,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Get Star Diamond alerts:

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.