Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.3150.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEMY. Zacks Research upgraded Aperam from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

