Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 and last traded at GBX 0.72. Approximately 630,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 204,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79.

Integrated Diagnostics Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.53.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia). With over 40 years of experience, a long track record for quality and safety has earned the Company

a trusted reputation, as well as internationally recognised accreditations for its portfolio of over 3,000 diagnostics tests.

