JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,732 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 82,318 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JX Luxventure Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JX Luxventure Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get JX Luxventure Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXG

JX Luxventure Group Price Performance

JXG stock remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. JX Luxventure Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

About JX Luxventure Group

(Get Free Report)

JX Luxventure Group Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check entity, it has no commercial operations of its own and was established to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s sponsors and management team bring experience in financial services, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.