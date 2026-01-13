Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Rises By 272.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,136,955 shares, an increase of 272.6% from the December 15th total of 305,108 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSpecimen stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Scientech Research LLC owned about 0.30% of iSpecimen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISPC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,187. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by $3.32. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a negative net margin of 343.86%.The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iSpecimen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iSpecimen currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) operates an online life sciences marketplace designed to connect researchers with human biological specimens and associated clinical data. The company’s platform streamlines the sourcing of biospecimens—such as plasma, serum, fresh and frozen tissue, saliva, urine and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs)—by matching demand from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and academic organizations with supply from a wide network of clinical sites and biobanks.

Through its on-demand procurement model, iSpecimen provides customized specimen collection and fulfillment services that help accelerate research timelines and improve data quality.

See Also

