Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 96049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EHAB. Wolfe Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $10.50 price target on shares of Enhabit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 337.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Enhabit by 110,987.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.08 million. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

