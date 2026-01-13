Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

HPE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 2,478,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,768. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,159.22. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 347,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 16,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

