The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $949.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $961.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $855.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC set a $604.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $849.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

