The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman warns market valuations are “historically high” but says a bear market is unlikely in 2026 and forecasts roughly 11% stock returns — a constructive macro view that supports risk assets and investor confidence in Goldman’s advisory/trading franchise. Goldman Sachs Warns Valuations Are ‘Historically High,’ But Bear Market Is Unlikely In 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman participated as an anchor investor in India’s Amagi Media IPO book (?805 crore), signaling continued underwriting and advisory deal flow in emerging markets — potential near-term fee revenue support. Amagi Media IPO anchor book draws Rs 805 crore from Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and others
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary ahead of Q4 show Goldman entering earnings season with solid fundamentals — this supports expectations for outperformance versus peers on trading and advisory revenue. Goldman Sachs Heads Into Q4 2025 Earnings Results With Stronger Than Ever Fundamentals
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors (e.g., Jim Cramer) flag Goldman as a major position — a sentiment boost that can attract flows into financial-sector ETFs and funds holding GS. Jim Cramer Says Goldman Sachs (GS) is a Major Position In His Trust
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s chief economist says Fed decisions will remain data-driven despite scrutiny of the Fed chair — reduces tail-risk of policy disruption but doesn’t change rate outlook materially. Goldman Sachs chief economist says Fed decisions will not be swayed by Powell criminal probe threat
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman revised its Fed timing, pushing expected rate cuts later into 2026 — this alters macro timing but could be either positive or negative for net interest margins depending on duration of higher rates. Goldman Sachs Pushes Fed Rate Cuts Into 2026 as Inflation Eases
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s commodity team and other outlets expect lower crude prices in 2026 on oversupply — weaker oil can reduce volatility-driven trading profits but may also lower credit stress in energy loan books. Goldman forecasts lower crude prices in 2026 on continued oversupply
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s strategic exit from the Apple Card partnership to refocus on institutional banking is being reinterpreted by investors — could improve capital allocation but removes a consumer-originated revenue stream. Goldman’s Exit From Apple Card to Refocus on Institutional Banking Might Change The Case For Investing In Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. banks warned that President Trump’s proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates would force lenders to tighten credit or exit markets, a regulatory risk that could compress lending economics and affect fee/interest income across the sector. Banks warn consumers will be hurt by Trump’s 10% cap on credit card interest rates
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC set a $604.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $849.61.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
