Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,568 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 57,609 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,209,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 30.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

