Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 61,752 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $223,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

About CVS Health

Free Report

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

