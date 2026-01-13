Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $818,000 Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 34,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 920,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

