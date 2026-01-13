Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2,768.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 162.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.41.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

