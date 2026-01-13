MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 465,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

