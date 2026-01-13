Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $520.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.96.

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total transaction of $4,512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,517,119.43. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,778 shares of company stock worth $17,096,988 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $370.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,545.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam launched its five?year “Alnylam 2030” strategy to scale operations, emphasize TTR leadership and expand the pipeline — a constructive road map for long?term growth and revenue scaling. Alnylam Launches “Alnylam 2030” Strategy

Alnylam launched its five?year “Alnylam 2030” strategy to scale operations, emphasize TTR leadership and expand the pipeline — a constructive road map for long?term growth and revenue scaling. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $529 (buy), signaling confidence in Alnylam’s medium?term upside and supporting a constructive analyst view. Alnylam Lays Out 2030 Vision, Bets On TTR Leadership And Pipeline Scale

Needham raised its price target to $529 (buy), signaling confidence in Alnylam’s medium?term upside and supporting a constructive analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America adjusted its target slightly (from $530 to $529) but kept a buy rating — little change to the fundamental analyst stance. Bank of America Price Target Update

Bank of America adjusted its target slightly (from $530 to $529) but kept a buy rating — little change to the fundamental analyst stance. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam presented at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides management’s messaging on product performance, pipeline priorities and the 2030 plan — useful for investors parsing guidance and execution risk. Alnylam Presents at JPM Transcript

Alnylam presented at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides management’s messaging on product performance, pipeline priorities and the 2030 plan — useful for investors parsing guidance and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Sector coverage at JPM and industry pieces (e.g., AbbVie/PD?1 VEGF competition, market forecasts) set context for Alnylam’s competitive positioning but don’t change company?specific fundamentals immediately. AbbVie Buys into PD?1/VEGF Sweepstakes

Sector coverage at JPM and industry pieces (e.g., AbbVie/PD?1 VEGF competition, market forecasts) set context for Alnylam’s competitive positioning but don’t change company?specific fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially in late December to ~5.53M shares (?4.2% of float) — a 32.2% increase from mid?December — which can add selling pressure and amplify downside on weak days (short?interest ratio ?2.9 days). This elevated short positioning likely contributed to today’s pullback.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

