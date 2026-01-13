Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 135,486 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 416,767 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 806,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 806,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

