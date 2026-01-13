Short Interest in Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM) Grows By 980.8%

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,760 shares, a growth of 980.8% from the December 15th total of 718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mkam Etf Price Performance

Mkam Etf stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Mkam Etf has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Mkam Etf alerts:

Mkam Etf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments. MKAM was launched on Apr 12, 2023 and is managed by MKAM.

Receive News & Ratings for Mkam Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkam Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.