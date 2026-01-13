Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,413,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $229.66.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

