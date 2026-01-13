Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Rises By 1,141.7%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,216 shares, an increase of 1,141.7% from the December 15th total of 259 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSM. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Announces Dividend

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile. CLSM was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

