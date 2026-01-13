Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.3636.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

