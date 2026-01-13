Analyzing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Niu Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 12.53 -$14.02 million $0.42 64.74 Niu Technologies $450.49 million 0.56 -$26.47 million ($0.05) -64.60

Hesai Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hesai Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 6 2 3.11 Niu Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94% Niu Technologies -0.48% -2.32% -0.74%

Volatility & Risk

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Niu Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

