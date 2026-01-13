First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Capital Stock Down 8.0%

FCAP stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. First Capital has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.29%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 2,200.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Capital by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

