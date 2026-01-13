Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Afya by 167.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 31.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

