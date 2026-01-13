Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KRUS opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -212.55 and a beta of 1.68. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 681.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 270.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 292,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

