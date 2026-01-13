Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Stock Price Down 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report) dropped 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 624,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 435,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Key Silver Viper Minerals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silver Viper Minerals this week:

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: I need the articles or links to summarize. Paste full article text or a link for each item (newswire releases, company press releases, analyst notes, or media coverage).

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 3.21.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.