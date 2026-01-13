KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEKE. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.65 on Friday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KE by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 197,734 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 21.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

