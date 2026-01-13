KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEKE. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BEKE
KE Stock Up 3.6%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KE by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 197,734 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 21.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.
The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.