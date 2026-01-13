Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFNC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.0%

SFNC stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,090.88. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,612.70. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $129,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,419,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,764,000 after buying an additional 1,763,161 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $13,177,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.