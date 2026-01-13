Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.81.
View Our Latest Report on Intuit
Intuit Stock Down 1.8%
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Intuit
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund reestablished a stake in Intuit, signaling institutional confidence and potential buying support from a respected long-only investor. Here’s Why Fundsmith Equity Fund Reestablished Its Stake in Intuit (INTU)
- Positive Sentiment: BDO Canada announced a partnership with Intuit QuickBooks to offer integrated services to small and mid-sized businesses — a commercial expansion that could help drive subscription growth and cross-sell opportunities in a key SMB segment. BDO Canada and Intuit QuickBooks Partner…
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit to a “Buy,” which may lend support to the share price if other retail/institutional investors follow. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen
- Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report in the feed shows nonsensical values (0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no clear signal about bearish positioning — treat as unreliable/administrative data. Short Interest Report (source)
- Neutral Sentiment: Intuit published marketing/educational content (QuickBooks tips to scale to £1m and culture/AI pieces) and an interview on marketing funnel strategy — useful for brand/engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Intuit QuickBooks: Five Tips to Scale Your Business to £1m Intuit’s Blueprint for Builder Culture in the Age of AI Intuit’s Thomas Ranese says the funnel isn’t dead…
- Neutral Sentiment: A QuiverQuant article included in the feed is about Intuitive Machines (LUNR), not Intuit (INTU); it appears to be a ticker-mapping or aggregation error and is not relevant to INTU fundamentals. Intuitive Machines Stock (LUNR) Opinions…
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Intuit to Equal Weight, a near-term negative catalyst that likely pressured the stock today by reducing buy-side conviction and increasing selling by tactically oriented funds. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.