Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.81.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $635.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

