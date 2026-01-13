Wall Street Zen Downgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Hold

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,492.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,429.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,331.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 426.96%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,375. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

