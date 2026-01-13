Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) shot up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.4770 and last traded at $0.4770. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Cell MedX Stock Up 16.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions in the United States. The company develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

