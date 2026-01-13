iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.29. Approximately 19,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 32,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $408.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEMS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 904.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 110,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

