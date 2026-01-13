Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declines By 88.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,823 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 15,447 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,061,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 27,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York and its political subdivisions, offering investors targeted exposure to the public finance activities of one of the nation’s largest municipal bond markets.

The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in high-quality, tax-exempt obligations such as general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by state and local government revenues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.