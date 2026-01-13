Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declines By 88.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,823 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 15,447 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:MHN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 27,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York and its political subdivisions, offering investors targeted exposure to the public finance activities of one of the nation’s largest municipal bond markets.
The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in high-quality, tax-exempt obligations such as general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by state and local government revenues.
