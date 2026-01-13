Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 148 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 985 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGTR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.75.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum. IGTR was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

