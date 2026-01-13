Short Interest in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Drops By 83.3%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 644 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 3,859 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Online Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. FFG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.52. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.