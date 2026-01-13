Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,525 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 129,690 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 231,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.54. 241,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.03.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 32.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. Launched in December 2004, ETY is managed by investment professionals at Eaton Vance—now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management—and employs a tax-sensitive strategy designed to minimize the distribution of capital gains to shareholders.

ETY invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across a broad range of industries.

