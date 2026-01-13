Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,573 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 100,408 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 125,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 674,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 140,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 256.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. 94,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

