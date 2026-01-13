Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 49.4% – Time to Buy?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCOGet Free Report) shares traded up 49.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. 5,273,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 2,203,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

