AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM) Short Interest Update

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 220 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,217 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,217 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AA Mission Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get AA Mission Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAM

AA Mission Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. 456,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. AA Mission Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

AA Mission Acquisition (NYSE:AAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AA Mission Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AA Mission Acquisition stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

AA Mission Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AAM) is a blank?check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), AAM raises capital through an initial public offering and holds those funds in trust until identifying and closing on a qualifying transaction. The vehicle allows public investors to participate in the acquisition process alongside the sponsors and management team.

Since its formation, AA Mission Acquisition has focused on sourcing growth?stage and established companies that present opportunities for long?term value creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AA Mission Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA Mission Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.